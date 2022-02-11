Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 6.69% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

FCRD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $136.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.