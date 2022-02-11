Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 533,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.
Shares of BIGZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,050. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.
In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn bought 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $390,687 over the last ninety days.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
