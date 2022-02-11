Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWAU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Get CHW Acquisition alerts:

CHWAU stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395. CHW Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.