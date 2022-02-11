Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,460 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period.

NYSE EMO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

