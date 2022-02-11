Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 952,045 Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 952,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,633,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.20% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 3,670 shares of company stock worth $53,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

SPE traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,554. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

