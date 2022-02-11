Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 19,053 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 2.94% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KTF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

