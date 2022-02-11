Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 73,330 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,330 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.04% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,045. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

