Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 874,596 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 874,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises about 1.1% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.43. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,963. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

