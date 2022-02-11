Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 594,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,993,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,416 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

