Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,000. Endurance Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $398,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,377,000.

Get Endurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Endurance Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.