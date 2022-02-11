RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of RLX Technology worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its position in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RLX Technology by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RLX Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 106,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLX. Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of RLX opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

