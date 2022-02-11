Robust Token Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Robust Token has a market cap of $608,428.18 and approximately $2,399.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.65 or 0.00041716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

