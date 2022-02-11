Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 175,957 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 2.15% of Evolent Health worth $58,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $280,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.13. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,762,171. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

