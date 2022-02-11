Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is RTW Investments LP’s Largest Position

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 812,516 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.1% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 24.52% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $469,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $170,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,205. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

