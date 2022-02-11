ROOBEE Market Cap Hits $9.71 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00253108 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

