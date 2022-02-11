Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Down 82.7% in January

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. 23,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

