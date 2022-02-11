Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.02% of Cintas worth $401,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $381.65 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

