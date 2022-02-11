Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of ASML worth $437,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $735.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

