Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.89% of MarketAxess worth $462,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $369.83 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $587.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.43. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.