Royal Bank of Canada Has $378.61 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of NXP Semiconductors worth $378,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

