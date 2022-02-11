Royal Bank of Canada Has $387.83 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.15% of Xcel Energy worth $387,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $78,652,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,109,000 after acquiring an additional 734,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.