Royal Bank of Canada Has $538.91 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of General Dynamics worth $538,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 146,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 61.3% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 180,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $161.57 and a 52-week high of $216.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

