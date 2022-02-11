Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Emerson Electric worth $375,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

