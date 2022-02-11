Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,825,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.34% of KeyCorp worth $471,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

