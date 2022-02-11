Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 215,105 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.35% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $420,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 503,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

