Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 32,011 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $534,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

