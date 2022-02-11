Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 924,933 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Truist Financial worth $639,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $64.62 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

