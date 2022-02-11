Royal Bank of Canada Sells 143,117 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $362,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $255.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average is $264.13. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.