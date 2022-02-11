Royal Bank of Canada Sells 462,294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,255,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $462,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 737,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 30,903 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

