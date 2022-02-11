Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,878 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.71% of HCA Healthcare worth $534,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 446,155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.01 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

