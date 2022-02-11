RTW Investments LP Acquires 35,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 3.16% of Pulmonx worth $41,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUNG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.