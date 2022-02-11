RTW Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,654,000. Penumbra comprises about 1.5% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 1.03% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.38. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.90 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,159 shares of company stock worth $8,674,575. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.14.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

