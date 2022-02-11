RTW Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 5.22% of Immunic worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Immunic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 123.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.83. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

