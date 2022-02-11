RTW Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753,695 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 3.67% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. 11,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,119. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

