RTW Investments LP Has $118.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Biosciences makes up approximately 1.8% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 10.22% of Avidity Biosciences worth $118,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

RNA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.76. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

