RTW Investments LP Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

RTW Investments LP cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,245,032 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 4.77% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.23. 46,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.