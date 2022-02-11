RTW Investments LP Increases Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 6.68% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $63,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ITOS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 452,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,922,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $36.23. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 2.06.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.