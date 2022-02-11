RTW Investments LP Increases Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

RTW Investments LP raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 1.90% of Outset Medical worth $44,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 45.2% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 541,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 168,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Outset Medical by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.57. 9,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $62,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,023 shares of company stock worth $4,743,191. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

