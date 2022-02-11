RTW Investments LP Purchases 345,737 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the quarter. C4 Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 5.15% of C4 Therapeutics worth $111,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $894,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

CCCC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

