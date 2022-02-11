RTW Investments LP Purchases 87,623 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the quarter. REGENXBIO makes up 1.2% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 4.31% of REGENXBIO worth $77,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. 2,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,537. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.92.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

