RTW Investments LP Raises Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,840 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.62% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79,694 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 25,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

