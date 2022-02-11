RTW Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 7.00% of Cutera worth $58,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 424.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $672.49 million, a PE ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

