RTW Investments LP Sells 416,727 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

RTW Investments LP cut its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,727 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 6.00% of ESSA Pharma worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,137. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

