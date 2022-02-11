RTW Investments LP Takes Position in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,283,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,144,000. RTW Investments LP owned 2.72% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

SGHT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 2,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,674. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Sight Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

