Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $9.56

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.88. Sabre shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 48,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sabre by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 839,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $20,241,000.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

