SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $403,172.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00005068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,556,387 coins and its circulating supply is 1,251,051 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

