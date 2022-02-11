Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in January

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 34,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

