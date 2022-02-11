Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 584.8% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRRF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 2,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Sandfire Resources has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

