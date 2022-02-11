Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,439 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Sanmina worth $42,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of SANM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

