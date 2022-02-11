Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

SGEN opened at $123.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. Seagen has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

